Dungiven: Two released in attempted bomb attack inquiry
- Published
Two men who were arrested by police investigating an attempted bomb attack outside a police officer's home in County Londonderry have been released.
An explosive device was found close to the officer's car outside her home near Dungiven on Monday.
The device was attached to a container of flammable liquid and police described it as an attempt to kill the officer and her young daughter.
The men, aged 26 and 36, were arrested under the Terrorism Act on Friday.
The 26-year-old was arrested in the Creggan area of Derry while the 36-year-old man was detained in Lettershandoney, outside the city.
Both men were taken to Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioned on Friday and were released on Saturday.
"The investigation into the incident is ongoing," a police statement said.
Detectives previously said they believe the dissident republican group, the New IRA, was responsible for the attempted bombing outside the part-time officer's home.
They are treating the attack as attempted murder.