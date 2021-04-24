Limavady: Murder inquiry into death of Ludmila Poletelova
Police have begun a murder investigation after the body of a 61-year-old woman was found in Limavady, County Londonderry.
The woman, who has been named by police as Ludmila Poletelova, was found dead at a flat at Lodge Court, on Friday.
A post-mortem examination, carried out on Saturday, found she died as a result of a number of blows to the head.
Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness has appealed for information.
Ms Poletelova was a Latvian national who had lived and worked in Limavady for a number of years.
"Her family have been informed and our family liaison officers are supporting them at what is obviously a shocking and horrific time for them," said Mr McGuinness.
He added that the victim had not been seen by friends or neighbours since Monday,19 April.
