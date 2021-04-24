Slieve Donard: Firefighters return to tackle Mourne Mountain blaze
Firefighters have returned to tackle a large gorse fire in the Slieve Donard area of the Mourne Mountains for the second day.
People have been asked to stay away from the area to allow crews to concentrate on the blaze.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the operation was being escalated on Saturday morning.
The fire is on the lower slopes of Slieve Donard, the Glen River Valley and Thomas Mountain.
Slieve Donard is the highest mountain in Northern Ireland.
The NI Fire and Rescue Service HAS said that there is potential for further fires this weekend and urged people to avoid the Bloody Bridge and Glen Road access points this weekend.
They said the area was unsuitable for wild camping, adding "we would ask the public to exercise due care and vigilance in relation to fire safety if out in the countryside during this current dry spell".
On Friday, Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard thanked the NIFRS but said local agencies need "urgent help".
Huge thanks to @NIFRSOFFICIAL for ongoing efforts to tackle #Mournes wildfire today
Please avoid Bloody Bridge / Donard Forest areas at all costs
Local agencies need urgent help from central govt to effectively deal with increasing wildfire problem
In a statement, he urged people to "avoid the Bloody Bridge/Donard Forest area at all costs tonight and allow fire and rescue services the space to extinguish this fire safely".
"Whether accidental or deliberate, wildfires are incredibly dangerous. Today's fire will have caused widespread damage to an environmentally sensitive area, and will also unfortunately have proven deadly for local wildlife," he said.
SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said there was initial hope that the fire could be contained, but light winds caused it to spread down the eastern slope of Leganabruchan and eventually into Donard Forest in Newcastle.
Mr McGrath paid tribute to the firefighters' "bravery and determination", adding that the fire was visible from as far away as Downpatrick.
"Sadly, this will not only have a devastating impact on the natural landscape but the local economy of Newcastle that relies so heavily on the tourist product we associate with the Mournes," he said.
Mr McGrath said that most firefighters have now been withdrawn for safety reasons but they will be back at dawn when it is colder.
In a tweet, DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said the fire was "sickening".
Sickening that one human can cause so much damage to our environment and biodiversity in the beautiful Mournes.
Thank you so much to the NIFRS and first responders.