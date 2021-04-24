Police appeal to people 'trapped' by paramilitaries to seek help
By Mark Simpson
The police have appealed to people who feel trapped in paramilitary organisations in Northern Ireland to seek help.
Det Ch Insp Avine Kelly said talking to the police, no matter how difficult that might be, is the best way forward.
She said police were working hard to combat loyalist and republican paramilitary organisations and stop their recruitment of young people.
"I would encourage anybody who feels trapped by these organisations to seek support," she said.
"That could be from a family member or a friend or an independent charity who can assist them with coming towards police."
Given that they have been involved in crime, people seeking a way out of paramilitary groups are usually reluctant to come forward to police. They are also fearful of reprisals.
A recent leaked security assessment estimated that there were around 12,500 members of loyalist paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland.
Dissident republican groups remain armed and active.
An assessment of paramilitary groups carried out for the Northern Ireland Office in 2015 made it clear that in spite of their ceasefires in 1994, the UVF and the UDA were still involved in recruitment.
'Communication and co-operation'
Det Ch Insp Kelly said the police have a duty to investigate criminal behaviour.
She added: "The only way that we are going to successfully dismantle these (paramilitary) groups and prevent them causing the harm that they do to our society is by communication and co-operation with the public.
"I know that they may have concerns about coming directly to police so they can report information through Crimestoppers but ultimately (they need to) speak out and speak to police."
There are no current statistics on the number of young people being recruited into paramilitary groupings.
However, Det Ch Insp Kelly said: "We are alert to the fact that it does occur on both sides of the community. Tackling these groups remains the priority for the PSNI."
She said officers were involved in pro-active work with young people. This includes attending schools and youth clubs to explain the dangers of becoming involved in paramilitary groups.