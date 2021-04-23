Pitt Park: Stephen Matthews' bail changed to coach Donaghadee FC
A man accused of leading a loyalist show of strength in east Belfast has secured court permission to help coach Donaghadee Football Club with prominent loyalist Jamie Bryson.
Stephen Matthews' bail terms were varied so that he can assist with training and a pre-season tournament.
The 58-year-old was allegedly involved in a gathering of up to 60 masked men at Pitt Park on 2 February.
The group is believed to be linked to the East Belfast UVF, prosecutors say.
Mr Matthews, from Pansy Street in Belfast, denies charges of unlawful assembly and affray in connection with the incident.
On 9 April, he was released from custody on conditions which included a prohibition on entering Belfast.
Ordered to live under curfew at an address in County Down, he was barred from being in the company of three or more people in public.
Those restrictions currently prevent him from carrying out his role as head coach at East Belfast Football Club.
But at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday, Mr Matthews' lawyers succeeded in having the terms altered for him to help out with Donaghadee Football Club's preparations.
Mr Bryson, who manages the club, attended in support of the application.
Defence barrister Richard McConkey said his client was seeking to participate in twice weekly training sessions and at a tournament on the Ards Peninsula.
Despite police objections, District Judge Liam McNally agreed to amend the ban on being with more than three others for "strictly defined sporting fixtures".
He stressed: "I'm not talking about the old George Best scenario of playing up against a wall in east Belfast."
Mr Matthews' legal representatives were also told he will have to make a further application once the government prohibition on spectators attending sporting events is lifted.