Dungiven: Two men arrested over police officer bomb attempt
Two men have been arrested by police investigating a bomb which was left near a policewoman's car at her home near Dungiven, County Londonderry, on Monday.
A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Friday.
Police also detained a 36-year-old man in Lettershandoney, close to Derry.
Detectives believe the New IRA was responsible for what it described as an attempt to kill the officer and her young daughter.
Det Sgt Richard Campbell, the head of the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) terrorism investigation unit, said the men were arrested under the Terrorism Act.
Both men have been taken to Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.
The explosive device was found attached to a container of flammable liquid close to the officer's car.
ACC Mark McEwan said it was "designed to cause a fireball which would have engulfed the victim's car and anyone in it or close by".