Covid-19: Three deaths linked to coronavirus reported in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three more Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 2,140.
Another 120 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 62 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - seven of them are in intensive care units and five are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 119,471.
Last updated 22 April at 14:00 BST
Vaccines
A total of 883,913 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 311,850 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,195,663.
Last updated 22 April at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
On Wednesday, the Republic of Ireland recorded 15 further Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the country's total death toll to 4,856.
Of the latest reported deaths, two were in April, three in March and six in February.
Four of the deaths were reported to have happened in January or earlier.
Another 401 people tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland stands at 244,695.
There are 182 people with Covid-19 in hospitals - 47 of them are in intensive care.
Last updated on 21 April at 17:45 local time
Vaccines
As of 19 April, 863,958 people have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 355,529 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,219,487.
Last updated on 21 April at 17:45 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland