Covid-19: Pop-up clinics to target areas of vaccine low-uptake
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
Pop-up clinics are to be set up to target areas where Covid-19 vaccination uptake has been low.
Patricia Donnelly, who leads NI's vaccination programme, told a Stormont briefing about the decision on Wednesday.
Areas in the Northern and Southern Trusts are being looked at as part of a pilot programme, said Dr Donnelly.
Department of Health figures show 1,174,847 vaccines have been administered so far in NI.
The Northern and Southern Trusts were being looked at as they have been "traditionally low in uptake for the flu vaccine, or different types of screening programme", said Dr Donnelly.
"We've always said that, if you can bring the vaccine closer to people, they're more likely to take it.
"Many motivated people go to the vaccination centres, will travel distances to get their vaccine, but for those who are a little bit more doubtful, we have to provide more locally accessible [sites]."
Clinics could be set up in venues like sports centres, workplaces and community centres, she said.
Possible locations being looked at currently in the Northern Trust area include Ballymena, Cookstown and Coleraine.
Almost almost three-quarters of the vaccines administered in NI so far have been first doses.
More information should also become available on how the vaccination programme is operating in Northern Ireland, with details about the numbers who have refused a vaccine when offered.
Northern Ireland Covid-19 vaccine stats
So far 876,290 first doses have been given out, with 298,557 having received their second dose.
As of 21 April 2021, first doses have been received by:
- 94% of over 80-year-olds - 76,701
- 93% of 70-79 age group - 133,703
- 96% of 60-69 age group - 187,759
- 81% of 50-59 age group - 207,781
- 56% of 40-49 age group - 134,687
Speaking about the information provided on the vaccination programme, Dr Donnelly said: "What we have been publishing on the dashboard had come from a variety of different records."
She said the dashboard system had been put together in a short time, and as data came through and was tested, it was being added.
"The digital team has now built a very resilient system which will be of value, not just in this programme, but for long-term, for other vaccination programmes."
Most of the vaccinations being offered are the AstraZeneca vaccine, which the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has recommended should be restricted to those aged 30 and over.
Note of caution
The Moderna vaccine, which can be an alternative for those under 30, is now not expected to arrive in Northern Ireland until June and will be in "modest" amounts.
The Chief Medical Officer sounded a note of caution about expectations around the vaccination programme.
"The vaccine on its own will not hold the virus until more of us are vaccinated, and that's particularly those in the 20 to 40 age group," said Dr Michael McBride.
He added that the benefit of summer, when the virus is less likely to circulate, may be lost coming into autumn and winter, but more people will be vaccinated by then.