Dundonald woman jailed for stealing nearly £0.5m from employers
A woman who stole nearly half a million pounds from her employers has been sentenced to one year in prison
Emma Green, 44, from Strone Hill Court, Dundonald, will serve a further two years on licence.
Green pleaded guilty at Downpatrick Crown Court to defrauding a total of £494,326.14 from Bangor-based firm Munster Sims Engineering over 20 years.
The court was told she appeared shocked at the amount of money involved when she was arrested in September 2019.
Judge Geoffrey Miller QC told the mother-of-two she had been "deliberately deceitful over an astonishingly long period of close to 20 years".
"There can be no doubt that her methodology was carefully worked out and was indicative of careful planning and pre-meditation," he added.
Financial discrepancy
The mother-of-two pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by false representation between 1 January 2000 and 30 June 2019 - namely generating false invoices for suppliers.
Green had worked as a purchase ledger clerk with the engineering firm since 1999.
A police investigation was launched in 2019 after Green's supervisor noticed a financial discrepancy linked to a supplier the company has not used since 2012.
A further check of records revealed Green had lodged money from the supplier into her own bank account.
When her supervisor confronted her, Green broke down and admitted she had taken money.
She told police that the first time she had taken money was in 2000 and that she was in debt, using the money to pay credit card bills.
'An unjustified sense of entitlement'
Green made invoices, changing details on the system so payment would be sent to her bank account.
She also sent the suppliers genuine invoices to avoid suspicion.
The court was told Green has not paid any money back to her former employers but had offered to cash in her pension.
Sentencing Green, Judge Miller said that for almost 20 years she had acted with an "unjustified sense of entitlement".