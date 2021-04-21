Covid-19: One death linked to coronavirus reported in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One more Covid-19-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 2,137.
Another 116 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 59 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - nine of them are in intensive care units and six are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 119,351.
Last updated 21 April at 14:45 BST
Vaccines
A total of 876,290 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 298,557 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,174,847.
Last updated 21 April at 14:45 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
On Tuesday, the Republic of Ireland recorded 11 further Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the country's total death toll to 4,847.
Of the deaths, four occurred in April, two in March, four in February and one in January.
Another 390 people tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland stands at 244,297.
There are 179 people with Covid-19 in hospitals - 48 of them are in intensive care.
Last updated on 20 April at 17:45 local time
Vaccines
As of 18 April, 855,512 people have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 352,947 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,208,459.
Last updated on 20 April at 17:45 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland