Irish language signs introduced on west Belfast Gliders
- Published
Irish language signs have been introduced on the west Belfast Glider route.
From Wednesday, services from Millfield to McKinstry Road and at the Colin Connect Hub will display bilingual "next stop" signs onboard.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the move tied in with the New Decade, New Approach language commitments.
She said the signs gave Irish language "the visibility it deserves".
"While there is much more to do to ensure language equality, I am pleased that my department is delivering and building on progress," she said.
"This is a positive step forward in giving the Irish language the visibility it deserves on our public services and within our communities.
"I also look forward to introducing more Irish signage both inside and outside of our public transport vehicles in partnership with Translink and the local community."
She said the department and Translink had worked with Belfast Irish language development agency Forbairt Feirste to introduce the signage, adding "I am convinced this will be very much welcomed by the local community".