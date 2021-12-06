Q&A: What are Northern Ireland's Covid travel rules? By Jayne McCormack

More people in Northern Ireland have been travelling in recent months, after tight lockdown restrictions were lifted.

But in the past fortnight some rules have been reimposed as governments work to slow the spread of the Omicron Covid variant.

The rules and advice on travel in Northern Ireland are also slightly different from the Republic of Ireland.

BBC News NI explains what it all means for those planning to travel to Northern Ireland or go abroad this winter.

What do I need to do if I'm coming to Northern Ireland from outside the UK?

New rules take effect from 04:00 GMT on Tuesday 7 December for all international passengers arriving in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Before departure, anyone aged 12 and over will have to show proof of a negative test.

This can be a PCR or a lateral flow test and must be taken no more than 48 hours before departure for the UK.

Private test providers must be used - so free NHS lateral flow kits are not allowed.

After arrival in the UK, you then have two days to take a PCR test.

The PCR test must be booked before you travel and bought privately from a government-approved list of providers.

While you are waiting for a result, you must self-isolate - whether you have been vaccinated or not. You can stop self-isolating if your test is negative.

What if I'm fully vaccinated?

These new changes apply even to people who have had both vaccines and their booster jab.

As well as the rules on tests, all travellers coming to Northern Ireland must fill in a passenger locator form - even if they are just passing through - which they need to fill in no more than 48 hours before their journey.

People who are not fully vaccinated already had to follow those rules and must also continue to book and pay for a day eight PCR test ahead of arriving in the UK.

They must also self-isolate for 10 days at the address given on their passenger locator form.

What are the rules on travel in the Republic of Ireland?

In a change to the Republic of Ireland's rules, passengers arriving at the country's ports and airports now must provide a negative Covid-19 test, including travellers arriving from within the Common Travel Area (CTA).

The CTA is made up of the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man and Channel Islands.

This can either be a lateral flow test taken up to 48 hours before arrival into the Republic, or a PCR test taken up to 72 hours before.

Children aged 11 and under, plus some other categories, are exempt.

However, the rules do not apply for people travelling from the Republic of Ireland to Great Britain, after the government in England confirmed it would not introduce the rule.

Those travelling from NI to the Republic of Ireland are also exempt.

What about rules in other parts of the UK?

If you are travelling from Northern Ireland to England, Scotland or Wales you do not need to take a PCR test beforehand.

But the advice from Stormont is that you should take a rapid lateral flow test before you begin your journey, and again on days two and eight of your stay - and only travel if the results are negative.

This is guidance - not law.

You do not need to fill in a Passenger Locator Form if you're travelling from within the CTA.

But this only applies if you have not been outside the CTA in the last 10 days.

Are travel 'red lists' still in place?

Yes.

Earlier this year the UK scrapped its full 'traffic light' system for international travel, retaining a red list for countries where Covid transmission is of concern.

As of Monday 6 December, there are 11 countries on the UK's red list: Nigeria, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.

These countries have been targeted because the Omicron variant was first identified in southern Africa.

The only people allowed to enter the UK from these countries are UK or Irish nationals, or UK residents.

Anyone arriving directly from a red-list area into Northern Ireland must isolate for 10 full days (11 nights) in a government-approved hotel.

Passengers must book and pay for a managed isolation package before completing a Passenger Locator Form and travelling to Northern Ireland.

The executive says people must enter hotel quarantine at the port where they first arrive.

For example, that means anyone arriving into Great Britain or Dublin from a red list country - who intends to travel on to Northern Ireland - must complete their self-isolation period there first before heading to Northern Ireland.

If you travel directly to Northern Ireland from a red list area, you can only arrive at certain designated airports:

Belfast International Airport

Belfast City Airport

Any military airfield or port

Anyone who enters Northern Ireland from a red list country and is found to have breached the rules could face a penalty of thousands of pounds in fines.

However, questions remain about how this is being enforced.

How do Covid travel passports work?

If you have received one or both doses of your Covid-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland, you can apply for a proof of vaccination certificate for international travel.

They are available in digital or paper form and are valid for three months from the date of application.

Digital certificates will automatically renew a week before they are due to expire.

Northern Ireland residents who have a valid Irish passport and have received their vaccinations in NI can also apply for an EU Covid certificate.

All EU countries will accept as proof NI's CovidCert NI app but it is worth checking the latest travel advice for your destination before you travel, as the rules can change all the time.

When might the rules on travel change again?

Stormont's Department of Health said the latest changes were temporary and will be reviewed prior to 20 December.

That review will be undertaken by UK health officials and the Joint Biosecurity Centre - the team set up last year to monitor the threat to the UK from the virus, which assesses the international travel list every three weeks.

The executive's international travel system has mirrored the rest of the UK's, largely making it easier for jurisdictions to remain joined up in their approach.