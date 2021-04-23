Covid-19: NI hairdressers and outdoor attractions to reopen
- Published
Close-contact services such as hairdressers will reopen on Friday and driving lessons will resume as NI further eases Covid restrictions.
Outdoor visitor attractions will also be able to open their doors for the first time since lockdown was imposed after Christmas.
Stormont ministers agreed to the reopening dates earlier this month.
Outdoor hospitality businesses and all non-essential retail will open next week.
Also from Friday, competitive outdoor sport organised by a club or individuals can resume without spectators and with no more than 100 people participating.
Static band practice and rehearsals will also be permitted in agreed outdoor locations.
New Covid-19 regulations released on Thursday state that people must book appointments in order to get a haircut or attend a beauty salon.
First Minister Arlene Foster said on Thursday that the Northern Ireland Executive will "keep looking" to see if Covid restrictions can be eased faster.
But she added the effect of restrictions due to be eased will need to be monitored.
Health Minister Robin Swann said easing restrictions has been hard-earned, but that "does not mean we can ease up in our attitude towards the virus".
"We must not jeopardise the important progress made to date or do anything that could impede our pathway towards a better summer," he has said.
He warned that nobody should think that the "threat from the virus is going to simply fade away".
Northern Ireland has eased its coronavirus restrictions at a slower pace than other parts of the UK, with Stormont ministers and officials stressing differences in the rate of transmission of the virus.
The current reproduction (R) number in Northern Ireland, which measures how quickly the virus is spreading, is estimated to be between 0.7 and 1.05, down from 0.95-1.4 the previous week.
'Modest increase'
But the average daily number of new cases being confirmed has risen slightly.
The seven-day rolling average of new positive cases is 41 per 100,000 people, up from 38 the previous week.
The report says the "modest increase" is particularly in the 0-11 age group and appears to be stabilising.
It added that it may be partly due to the return of school and the rollout of testing for close contacts.
The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) said this week that all efforts are being made to clear the backlog of driving tests once the system reopens on Friday.
Jeremy Logan, DVA chief executive, said there was "no question" demand would be high.
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said on Thursday that the easing of lockdown restrictions in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will not be perfectly aligned.
The Irish government is not due to announce relaxations until next month.
"I don't see perfect alignment or anything in the next number of weeks. There will be some gaps," he told Northern Ireland business leaders.
Northern Ireland took gradual steps out of lockdown earlier this month, when all pupils returned to school for the first time since Christmas.