Dungannon court: Man in court over 'motorway lorry-driving child'
A man has appeared in court in relation to a video of a child driving a heavy goods vehicle on the M1 motorway that was posted on social media last year.
The accused is in his 30s and from County Tyrone.
He cannot be named to protect the identity of both the child who was driving and another who was in the cab at the time.
The defendant faces two counts of child cruelty and permitting driving without an HGV licence or insurance.
He is further accused of three counts of aiding and abetting dangerous driving, along with single counts of aiding and abetting driving while disqualified, as well as permitting and causing no insurance.
The defendant also faces charges of dangerous driving and having no insurance in relation to himself.
The cruelty charges allege he wilfully exposed two children to unnecessary suffering or injury to health.
A sergeant from the PSNI Traffic Branch told Dungannon Magistrates Court he believed he could connect the accused to all charges.
A judge remanded the defendant on continuing bail and listed the case for mention next month.