Troubles prosecutions limit 'should apply to all'
A limit on prosecutions linked to the Troubles should apply to civilians as well as soldiers, Northern Ireland's veterans' commissioner has said.
Former Ulster Unionist MP Danny Kinahan said prosecutions for cases dating back decades were unlikely.
His comments came after Defence Minister Johnny Mercer resigned over the treatment of veterans who served in Northern Ireland.
First Minister Arlene Foster said she disagreed with Mr Kinahan's view.
"There are many who still hope for justice," she said.
"They know... that the prospects of getting justice for their loved ones is receding however we cannot take that hope away for justice."
'Limit has to be for everyone'
Mr Kinahan said Northern Ireland had to "find a way here to put [the Troubles] legacy behind us".
"There are cases that must go [to court] from all sides," he said.
"I don't support anything that stops someone who should be going to court going to court but we do need to put some limit here.
"I think it has to be for everyone... what we need is for everyone to engage and actually help find the solution.
"Everyone has red lines, we need to get people to move to pink lines or get ready to bend."
He said there were cases "bubbling on people who served 30, 40 sometimes probably even close to 50 years ago".
"From all the people you speak to we're not likely to get any prosecutions from it.
"We're about to spend an absolute fortune going through it when the victims and survivors and the veterans and all their families need to be looked after."