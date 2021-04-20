NI civil service staff offered 1% pay rise
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Civil servants in Northern Ireland have been offered a 1% pay rise for this financial year, slightly above the current rate of inflation.
It forms part of a two-year package which includes a backdated 1% pay increase for 2020 along with a 1% non-consolidated payment.
Lower paid staff have been offered a 3% non-consolidated payment in both years in addition to the 1% pay rises.
The deal would increase the overall pay bill by 4.8% or £44m.
If the deal is accepted it is expected the backdated payments will be made during the summer.
'Financial pressures'
Earlier this year, Finance Minister Conor Murphy played down the prospect of pay rises much above inflation.
He said core funding for Stormont departments this year was broadly unchanged in real terms.
A Department of Finance spokesperson said the offer was "in contrast to the position in England where the majority of civil servants are facing a pay freeze".
"The offer acknowledges the hard work of civil servants while taking account of the current financial pressures being faced," they added.