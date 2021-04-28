Covid-19: Workplace testing to be expanded in Northern Ireland
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
Covid-19 testing for people in the workplace is to be expanded.
The workforce asymptomatic testing programme is now open to all organisations with 10 or more employees or volunteers, who cannot work from home.
Previously this was open to organisations with more than 50 employees.
Health Minister Robin Swann welcomed the announcement in a statement.
"This is a significant move in the testing programme as up to one third of people who have coronavirus are asymptomatic," he said.
"My department is focusing on rapidly identifying these people to isolate and reduce transmission of the virus.
"This will be essential as Northern Ireland moves out of lockdown.
"The further extension will enable even more organisations to take advantage of this important weapon in the fight against Covid-19."
Eligible organisations will be able to access collection points and a home-delivery service to get rapid Lateral Flow Device tests.
The collection points are spread around Northern Ireland, including in Newry, Omagh, Lisburn, Ballymena, Coleraine, Belfast and Londonderry.
The department says it intends to expand the number of collection points as time goes on.
It is understood that, since the asymptomatic testing programme launched, more than 300 employers from the public, private and community sectors have expressed an interest in using it.
Further details of the programme, and information on what it means for employers, are available on the Department's website and NI Business Info website.