DUP politician suspended for 'ill-judged' Prince Philip comment
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
A DUP councillor who apologised for "ill-judged" remarks in his tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh has been suspended from the party.
Ards and North Down alderman Bill Keery made the comments at a special council meeting last week.
He made reference to "grooming" when talking about the first meeting between the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen when she was aged 13.
The former mayor of Ards and North Down later retracted the comments.
During the council meeting, Mr Keery said: "He [Prince Philip] first met her majesty as a 13 year old, I don't know how people would view that nowadays - whether that would be talked about as being groomed."
In a letter, he said "there is no excuse for the phrase" and "I offer an unreserved apology".
On Monday, the DUP confirmed that the councillor has now been suspended from the party, pending further investigation.
Prince Philip was laid to rest in an intimate funeral at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday.