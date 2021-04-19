Newry community 'in shock' after Syrian family attack
- Published
A County Down community worker has said the local community is "in shock" after a Syrian family's home was attacked in Newry.
The attack, which police are treating as a hate crime, happened in Carlingford Park on Sunday.
Carla Quinn, from the Ballinacraig Community Association, told BBC News NI about 300 people had come to comfort the victims and offer assistance.
"There was a lot of damage done and the whole area is in shock," she said.
"This is not what we would normally see around this area," she said.
"About 17.5% people of the people here are from different countries." she added.
"We hope it's a one off and will never happen again but the whole area feels the same - that there is no room for this in this community ," she added.
She said the association was hoping to get the whole community together as a show of support.
The family is now in safe housing.
SDLP MLA for Newry and Armagh Justin McNulty said the family - a mother, father and three young children who had recently arrived from Syria - had been asleep.
He said they were "frightened out of their lives".
"The community would like to put out that this does not reflect them - they are offering support, money and food," he added.
He said the perpetrators were "cowardly savages".