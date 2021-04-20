Gay conversion ban to be debated by Stormont politicians
- Published
Stormont politicians will debate a motion calling for a ban on gay conversion therapy "in all its forms".
The motion on Tuesday has been proposed by Ulster Unionist assembly members (MLAs) Doug Beattie and John Stewart.
It argues that it is "fundamentally wrong" to view the LGBTQ community as needing a "fix or cure".
The DUP has tabled an amendment to recognise that "legitimate religious activities" do not constitute conversion therapy.
It said those include preaching, prayer and pastoral support, and argues that they "must be protected".
The DUP amendment, tabled by MLAs Pam Cameron and Robin Newton, calls for legislative options to ban the practice of conversion therapy but does not include the "fix or cure" wording.
The term conversion therapy refers to any form of treatment or psychotherapy which aims to change a person's sexual orientation or to suppress a person's gender identity.
The practice is already outlawed in Switzerland and parts of Australia, Canada and the United States.
This will be the first time the assembly has ever formally debated calls to ban the practice.
In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to ban the practice in Great Britain.
Last month, Equalities Minister Liz Truss said the UK government would bring forward plans to ban gay conversion therapy "shortly".
The motion put forward by the UUP MLAs urges the assembly to declare "that it is fundamentally wrong to view our LGBTQ community as requiring a fix or cure".
It calls on Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to commit to bringing forward legislation before the end of the assembly mandate to ban the practice.