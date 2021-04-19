Air rifle found by member of the public in east Belfast
Police are examining a suspected air rifle that was found by a member of the public in the Pitt Park area of east Belfast on Sunday evening.
They said an investigation is ongoing.
The East Belfast Action for Community Transformation (ACT) Initiative said there has been anti-social behaviour and "general criminality" in the area.
Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) councillor Dr John Kyle said "any weapons in circulation in east Belfast would be something of concern".
Dr Kyle said, "given tensions" in the area in recent months, "one would consider the discovery of weapons to be taken seriously".
Police have made a number of arrests after dozens of masked men gathered in Pitt Park on 2 February. Officers linked the incident to the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).
Following the discovery of the suspected air rifle, Dr Kyle told BBC News NI: "I would urge anyone with information to co-operate with police.
"The last thing we need is an eruption of violence."
Posting on social media, the ACT group said the weapon was "believed to have hidden by a local crime gang".
It accused police of failing "to robustly deal with this ongoing criminal activity".