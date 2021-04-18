Covid-19: No further coronavirus-linked deaths in Northern Ireland
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There have been no further Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths remains at 2,135.
Another 82 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 68 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - seven of them are in intensive care. Five are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 118,950.
Last updated 18 April at 14:30 BST
Vaccines
Some 855,826 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 262,917 have received two doses, according to the latest Department of Health figures.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is now 1,118,743.
Last updated 17 April at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The Republic of Ireland has recorded four more Covid-19-related deaths, with the total number of deaths now standing at 4,835.
All four of the deaths occurred in April.
Another 420 people have tested positive with coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland now stands at 243,238.
There are 183 people with Covid-19 in hospitals - 50 are currently in intensive care.
Last updated 17 April at 17:15 local time.
Vaccines
As of 15 April, 814,470 people have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 341,129 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,155,599.
Last updated 17 April at 17:15 local time.
Source: Department of Health Ireland