NI Fire Service: Cavehill gorse fire 'started deliberately'
A gorse fire on Belfast's Cavehill on Saturday is believed to have been started deliberately, the NI Fire Service has said.
A spokesman for the fire service said it could have been sparked by a cigarette, glass bottle or disposable barbecue.
The NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called out just before 16:00 BST.
An area of five acres of gorse was destroyed in the blaze.
At the height of the incident there were eight fire appliances at the scene, along with a command support unit and 47 fire officers on site.
Due to the direction of smoke, local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.
NIFRS Barry Ross advised the public to be "extremely careful" when visiting beauty spots like Cavehill.
"I think in terms of the weather heating up, it did increase the amount of reports of gorse fire that we have received," he said.
"Large fires very much can start, and spread very easily."