South Belfast: 'Drugs worth £200k' and gold seized
Suspected class B drugs with an estimated street value of £200,000 have been seized by police in south Belfast as part of an ongoing operation into criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.
During the search of a property in the Agincourt area on Saturday afternoon, Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) detectives also seized a van, a sum of cash and a quantity of gold.
A 45-year-old man was arrested.
He remains in custody at this time.
He is being held on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, possession with intent to supply and possession of a class B drug.
Det Insp Kerry Brennan said: "The harm caused by illegal drugs should never be underestimated, or the commitment of the PCTF to create a hostile environment for those persons involved in such criminality.
"Drug criminals continue to be a priority for the PCTF, because they do not care about the devastation they cause; their only concern is lining their pockets."