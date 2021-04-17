Covid-19: Two more coronavirus-linked deaths in Northern Ireland
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There have been two more Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths now 2,135.
Another 99 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 70 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - eight of them are in intensive care. Five are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 118,950.
Vaccines
Some 855,826 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 262,917 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is now 1,118,743.
On Friday, the Republic of Ireland recorded 11 Covid-19-related deaths, with the total number of deaths from the virus now standing at 4,831.
Three of those deaths were recorded in April, one in March, two in February and five occurred in January or earlier.
Another 420 people have tested positive with coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland now stands at 242,819.
There are 190 people with Covid-19 in hospitals - 53 are currently in intensive care.
Vaccines
As of 14 April, 789,526 people have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 331,477 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,121,003.
