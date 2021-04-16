Coronavirus: NI Covid hotel quarantine comes into effect
- Published
Hotel quarantine for passengers arriving into Northern Ireland from so-called 'red list' countries has come into effect.
The Department of Health's (DOH) online booking portal opened on Friday evening.
It shows the cost for one adult in one room for 10 days isolation is £1,750.
Currently there are no direct international flights into or out of Northern Ireland.
The system shows the prices for children aged between five and 12 is £325 - there's no charge for those aged under five.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced hotel quarantine for some travellers entering the UK in January.
The quarantine will apply to passengers arriving at Belfast City and Belfast International airports.
When international flights resume, passengers arriving from, or who have passed through countries outside the Common Travel Area in the previous 10 days will have to pay for a 'managed isolation' package.
That will include collection at the airport, transfer to a quarantine hotel, food and drinks - and PCR test kits.
TRAVEL UPDATE ✈️— Department of Health (@healthdpt) April 16, 2021
Anyone intending to travel directly, or via another country, to Northern Ireland from outside the Common Travel Area, including British and Irish nationals returning home must follow the rules below 👇
➡️https://t.co/E4GiYo2DIl pic.twitter.com/3hhqeaILdc
There are currently 39 countries on the red list which are considered at higher risk for coronavirus.
Red list countries currently include South Africa, Brazil and United Arab Emirates.
A fine of up to £10,000 can be given to anyone who fails to book their managed isolation package ahead of arriving in Northern Ireland.
International passengers who have not arrived from red list countries will use the same booking portal to order tests for self isolation in their own homes.