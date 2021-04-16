Muckamore Abbey Hospital: Seven to face prosecution
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
Seven people are to be prosecuted over the alleged ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in County Antrim.
The hospital, on the outskirts of Antrim, is run by the Belfast Health Trust
The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said the families have been informed.
Since a major police investigation began in 2017 into alleged abuse at the hospital, 15 people have been arrested.
These are the first charges to be brought, and it is understood all seven individuals are staff members at the Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit at Muckamore.
They are to be charged with offences including alleged ill-treatment and wilful neglect of patients at the Cranfield Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit.
The PPS said a further eight people have been reported to them in a second investigation file, which remains under consideration.
It added that this has been a difficult process for the patients and their families, who have shown, it says, "great dignity".
Head of the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Public Protection Branch Detective Ch Supt Anthony McNally said the decision to prosecute was "significant progress" in the police investigation.
"This has been a very detailed and complex investigation and we will continue to work closely with the PPS, who have written to the families involved to make them aware of the decision to prosecute seven people for a range of offences including ill-treatment and wilful neglect contrary to the Mental Health (Northern Ireland) Order 1986," he said.
"Our specially trained officers will continue to provide support to the families whose loved ones are at the centre of this investigation.
"From the outset we have been committed to working closely with them, with the aim of keeping them as informed as much as we possibly can and we will continue to do so. The protection of our most vulnerable is a priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland."