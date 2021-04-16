Covid-19: One more coronavirus-linked death in Northern Ireland
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There has been one more Covid-19-related death recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths now 2,133.
Another 119 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 69 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - nine of them are in intensive care, of whom five are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 118,851.
Last updated 16 April at 14:30 BST
Vaccines
Some 850,103 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 250,474 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is now 1,100,577.
Last updated 16 April at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland