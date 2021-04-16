DUP criticised over north-south meeting absence
The SDLP, Alliance and Sinn Féin have criticised the DUP for failing to take part in a meeting involving ministers from Belfast and Dublin.
The DUP are currently boycotting some North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meetings, due to their opposition to the NI Protocol.
On Friday, a meeting involving the Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan did not take place.
First Minister Arlene Foster said there was no one able to attend.
NI Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon claimed it had been "blocked from proceeding because no accompanying unionist minister would make themselves available".
"The DUP's obstruction is a deliberate act to undermine the Good Friday Agreement," the SDLP deputy leader added.
"Their tactic of disruption and delay isn't going to work."
NI Justice Minister and Alliance leader Naomi Long tweeted that it was "the second NSMC meeting in as many weeks to be obstructed in this way" and described it as "simply unacceptable".
She said it was "another reason why the binary structures need reform".
"Ministers shouldn't need 'minders' from 'the other sort' to proceed with business," she said.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey of Sinn Féin also criticised the DUP position and said unionist ministers "do not get to cherry-pick which meetings or structures they want to participate in, it's an obligation and must be fulfilled".
"Properly functioning north-south structures are critical to the successful operation of the Good Friday Agreement framework," she said.
But speaking on Friday, DUP leader Arlene Foster said it was not possible to attend Friday's meeting as there "wasn't anyone available to attend that meeting" and she said they were "looking at alternative dates and we'll get a date in the near future".
Mrs Foster denied it was DUP policy to boycott NSMC meetings.
"The date of today wasn't something we could meet with and as you know all of these meetings take place in agreement - the agenda wasn't agreed, nothing was agreed between the parties but it's something that will happen in the future," she said.
The NSMC is the main body for cross-border co-operation between the governments of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.