Covid-19: When will business support grants stop in NI?
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
While there are now dates for reopening parts of the economy, it has been recognised that many businesses will still need financial support.
On Thursday the Stormont executive agreed to ease restrictions in some sectors, including hairdressers, non-essential retail and hospitality.
Capacity for many venues is down until the restrictions are further relaxed.
With the modest reopening that is being seen, comes worry about what financial support will still be available.
Will my business support grants end?
The Localised Restrictions Support Scheme (LRSS) was set up by the Department of Finance to offer businesses forced to close or seriously limit their operations because of Covid restrictions £800 per week.
But if you have a date to reopen in a limited way, you will still be entitled to support.
For example, for gyms or hospitality businesses that open an outdoor area, grant payments will not stop on 30 April.
A Department of Finance spokesperson said payments will continue to be paid up to and including the dates as follows:
- Close contact services - 22 April
- Outdoor visitor attractions - 22 April
- Non-essential retail - 29 April
- Self-contained tourist accommodation - 29 April
- Hospitality businesses and gyms - until at least 23 May (due to the restrictions that will apply to these businesses).
What about other groups?
All other groups will continue to be paid LRSS as before.
For those outdoor retail business permitted to open from 12 April, LRSS has already stopped.
There are other grants, run by the Department for the Economy (DfE):
- Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme Part A for those who cannot work but don't have a premises eg. hairdressers who rent a chair
- Covid Restrictions Business Support scheme Part B for those who work in the supply chain of those affected by restrictions eg laundry services
- Large Hospitality and Tourism Business Support Scheme
In a statement, a DfE spokesperson said: "Economy Minister Diane Dodds announced on 25 March that the Executive had agreed that payments to eligible businesses under the Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme (CRBSS), Part A and Part B, and the Large Hospitality and Tourism Business Support Scheme (LHTBSS) will continue while restrictions remain in place.
"The impact of the easing of certain restrictions will need to be assessed in the context of future scheme eligibility and payments, and any decisions on the future of financial support schemes will need to be agreed by the Executive."