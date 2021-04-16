Covid-19: Time to rebuild economy as restrictions ease, says Dodds
- Published
Northern Ireland can begin rebuilding its economy under plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions from next week, Economy Minister Diane Dodds has said.
On Thursday the Stormont executive agreed reopening dates for some sectors, including hairdressers, non-essential retail and hospitality.
The current lockdown has been in place for more than 100 days in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Mrs Dodds said precautions would still be needed to reopen businesses safely.
"But it does mean we can get on with opening our economy, recovering our economy," she told BBC News NI's The View programme.
She said growing the economy would help to mitigate the fallout from the pandemic, including a potentially huge spike in unemployment.
The announcement has received a cautious welcome from businesses.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey told The View she was glad the executive had reached consensus.
"There was no dissent around the table - it [was] a good day to give hope to the public," she said.
Proposed dates leaked to the media on Thursday had suggested outdoor hospitality for pubs would have to wait until 10 May before being allowed to welcome back customers, with indoor venues not reopening before 1 June.
However, Mrs Dodds had raised concerns in a letter to the first and deputy first ministers about the proposed dates, saying it was her preference for unlicensed premises to open earlier, on 23 April, followed later by licenced premises.