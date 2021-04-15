Cross-border trade in Ireland 'has increased dramatically' in 2021
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Cross-border trade in Ireland has increased dramatically since the start of 2021, official data suggests.
Ireland's Central Statistics Office (CSO) suggests that in February the value of exports from NI to the Republic of Ireland almost doubled compared to the same month last year.
They rose from €145m (£125.9m) to €283m (£245.9m).
The Republic's exports to NI were up by almost 40% from €168m (£146m) to €232m (£201m).
On a year-to-date basis, NI exports to the Republic of Ireland are up 52%, with trade the other way increasing by 28%.
Since the NI Protocol began operating in January, it has become more difficult for businesses in either part of Ireland to import goods from Great Britain.
Northern Ireland has remained in the EU's single market for goods, which means that products arriving from Great Britain are subject to new checks and controls.
Goods arriving from Great Britain into the Republic of Ireland face similar processes.
However, goods trade across the Irish border remains as it was before Brexit, with no new checks and controls.
That may have prompted some businesses to source more products on the island of Ireland rather than from GB.
The CSO data also shows that trade between Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland has reduced since the start of the year.
Imports from Great Britain in February increased compared to January, up from €467m (£405m) to €650m (£564m), but were still sharply down compared to almost €1.4bn (£1.2bn) in the same month last year.
However, Irish exports to Great Britain were down on both the previous month and the previous year.
Official figures showing trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain are only published on an annual basis, so it may be 2022 before there is solid data on how Brexit and the Irish Sea border has had an impact on those relationships.