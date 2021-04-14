BBC News

Daniel McClean: Man arrested in murder investigation

Published
image copyrightAlan Lewis-Photopress Belfast
image captionDaniel McClean was named in court in 2019 as being a dissident republican

A 56-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Daniel McClean in north Belfast on 2 February.

Police said he was detained in north Belfast on Wednesday.

Mr McClean, 54, was shot a number of times while sitting in a parked car on Cliftonville Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack which was reported to police at about 20:15 GMT.

In 2019, Mr McClean was identified in court as being a dissident republican.

