Covid-19: One more death in Northern Ireland
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There has been one more Covid-19-related death recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths now 2,130.
Another 97 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2,032 tests on people.
There are 70 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - eight of them are in intensive care, of whom five are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 118,573.
Last updated 14 April at 14:10 BST
Vaccines
Some 838,049 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 224,129 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is now 1,062,178.
Last updated 14 April at 14:10 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
On Tuesday, the Republic of Ireland recorded 18 Covid-19-related deaths, with the total number of deaths from the virus now standing at 4,803.
Seven of those deaths were recorded in April, three in March, three in February, three in January and one death was reported as occurring before January.
Another 358 people have tested positive with coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland now stands at 241,684.
There are 205 people with Covid-19 in hospitals - 48 are currently in intensive care.
Last updated on 13 April at 18:00 local time
Vaccines
As of 11 April, 749,450 people have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 314,216 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,063,666.
Last updated on 13 April at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland