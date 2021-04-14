Brexit: Lord Frost to meet EU to discuss NI Protocol
By John Campbell & Adam Fleming
BBC News
- Published
The UK Brexit minister will meet his EU counterpart on Thursday to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Irish sea border.
Lord Frost will travel to Brussels for talks with EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic.
In March the UK delayed the implementation of some new sea border processes without EU agreement, prompting the EU to take legal action.
Two weeks ago the UK sent the EU a plan for implementing the protocol.
The BBC understands that the "work plan" document sets out areas where the two sides could work together but does not include dates for when the problematic parts of the protocol - the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit deal - will be in place.
The document has been the basis of technical talks between officials.
Those discussions have been described as "productive" but people familiar with them have cautioned against expectations of a major breakthrough.
The UK continues to reject the idea of an agreement with the EU on plant and animal health measures (SPS) which would reduce the level of checks on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland because it would involve dynamic alignment with European rules in this area.
EU diplomats are now talking about "co-operation" on SPS which sounds less onerous but amounts to much the same thing.
The UK is continuing to suggest an SPS "trusted trader" scheme which would sharply reduce the controls on eligible traders who could show the EU they have secure and auditable supply chains.
The EU rejected this idea at an earlier stage of the Brexit process.
A UK government spokeswoman said: "Technical engagement with the EU in relation to the protocol had continued over recent days and we remain in regular contact at all levels.
"The discussions have been constructive but there are still significant differences that need to be resolved."
Separately, the UK has until the end of this week to respond to the EU's letter of 15 March which launched infringement proceedings.
But the EU's procedures do not oblige them to decide what to do straight away.