PSNI seize injured dogs, cash and suspected drugs
- Published
A substantial quantity of suspected cannabis, drugs paraphernalia and more than £10,000 of cash was seized by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) during searches on Tuesday.
Police also seized a number of dogs because of welfare concerns and serious injuries.
They said the dogs are safe and receiving veterinary treatment.
Neighbourhood officers assisted in the searches, which took place across Belfast, Hillsborough and Millisle.
PSNI Det Insp O'Neill said they were committed to tackling the harm caused by all types of criminality perpetrated by those linked to paramilitary and organised crime.
"We will continue to listen to the community and act on information they provide, so I would encourage members of the public with information regarding drug dealing or any other criminality to call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ ."