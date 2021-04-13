Londonderry: Man injured in 'paramilitary-style' shooting
A man in his 20s has been shot in what police have described as a "paramilitary-style assault" in Londonderry.
The man was shot in the leg at Meenan Drive at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
A PSNI inspector said: "At this stage, we are treating this shooting incident as a paramilitary-style assault.
"Those responsible for this barbaric act do not represent the interests of this community."
"They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.
Police have appealed for information.
Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan condemned the attack.
"This is not what the people of this area want or need and those responsible must stop," she said.
"Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the police."