Covid-19: No further deaths in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There have been no more Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths remaining at 2,129.
Another 112 people have tested positive for coronavirus after tests on 2,607 people.
There are 77 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - seven of them are in intensive care, five of whom are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 118,476.
Last updated 13 April at 14:10 BST
Vaccines
Meanwhile 831,895 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 210,470 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is now 1,042,365.
Last updated 13 April at 14:10 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
On Monday, the Republic of Ireland recorded no Covid-19-related deaths, with the total number of deaths from the virus remaining at 4,785.
Another 394 people have tested positive with coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland stands at 241,330.
There are 227 people with Covid-19 in hospitals, of which 50 are currently in intensive care.
Last updated on 12 April at 17:50 local time
Vaccines
As of 10 April, 745,363 people have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 313,031 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,058,394.
Last updated on 12 April at 17:50 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland