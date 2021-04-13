NI riots: Church leaders plead for unified political response
- Published
Church leaders have appealed for politicians to provide a unified response to the recent "heartbreaking" scenes of violence in Northern Ireland.
In a joint open letter, they have called on them to "renew their commitment to peace, reconciliation and the protection of the most vulnerable".
Almost 90 police officers have been injured in rioting in the past week, although recent nights have been quiet.
The church leaders' said the causes are complex and deep-rooted.
Their plea is addressed to Northern Ireland ministers, the British and Irish governments and the European Union.
They have called for the "entire" Northern Ireland Executive to approach the EU and UK government to deal with the fallout of Brexit and the Irish Sea border, and for politicians to express their support for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
"In the past week, we have seen people afraid to leave their homes, others at risk of violence as they go about their work and young people feeling that they have no stake in society or hope for the future," the letter states.
"Much good work on the ground has been undermined as tension has risen and confidence has plummeted.
"It has been horrific to witness the intensity of the violence directed against the PSNI and the extent of the injuries sustained by officers."
The lack of trouble in recent nights has been linked to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, although there were disturbances in Belfast and Coleraine on Friday night, hours after his death was announced.
Saturday also marked the 23rd anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement - which signalled an end to 30 years of sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland - with Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin warning against a "spiral back" to violence.
The rioting, which has involved people as young as 12, has largely seen youths throwing bricks, fireworks and petrol bombs at lines of police officers and vehicles.
Secretary of State Brandon Lewis travelled to Belfast last week for a series of political meetings in the wake of the violence, and was in Northern Ireland again on Monday.
He will provide an update to the House of Commons later on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Church Leaders' Group (Ireland), which penned the open letter, met Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne - who has faced calls to resign from unionist political leaders - to express concern for the officers injured in the rioting.
The letter stated it had been "horrific to witness the intensity of the violence directed against the PSNI and the extent of the injuries sustained by officers".
"All of us in Northern Ireland have created a society in which even-handed policing requires the wisdom of Solomon combined with the patience of Job," it added.
"The PSNI is relentlessly scrutinised by the Policing Board, and other organs of accountability."
It said the PSNI had a political legitimacy across the community which is enjoyed by few other institutions.
"It is vital that we address concerns in a way that strengthens our democratic processes rather than undermining them," they added.
The letter is signed by the Reverend John McDowell and Archbishop Eamon Martin, the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland and the Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland respectively, as well as the Reverend Dr David Bruce, moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the Reverend Dr Tom McKnight, president of the Methodist Church in Ireland, and the Reverend Dr Ivan Patterson, president of the Irish Council of Churches.
When the disorder began in loyalist areas at the end of March, it was linked to both a decision not to prosecute Sinn Féin leaders for breaching Covid regulations at a funeral last June and tensions over the Irish Sea border imposed as a result of the UK-EU Brexit deal.
Some violence has also been linked to police operations targeting the South East Antrim UDA, a paramilitary group involved in organised crime.
"As Christian Church leaders from across the island of Ireland, we appeal to our political leaders to come together in a unified response to the heartbreaking scenes witnessed on our streets last week and renew their commitment to peace, reconciliation and the protection of the most vulnerable," the letter states.
It adds that dealing with the complexities of Brexit in a Northern Ireland context requires a joint approach by the entire Northern Ireland Executive to the EU - including the Irish government - and the UK government, advocating "the protection of the common good across the whole of Northern Ireland".
"Such a joint approach would be difficult to turn down, but to develop it will require a renewed generosity of spirit from political leaders on all sides of our community," it states.
The letter also states that civic leaders have a responsibility to support elected representatives.
"At the same time, we have a responsibility to hold them to account, and the persistent levels of socio-economic inequality in the areas worst impacted by violence, over two decades after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, demand more sustained attention and meaningful intervention by political leaders," they said.
"The agreement provided for regular and transparent engagement of civic leaders in policy development, but in practice this has been implemented only in a very limited way, and all too often as an emergency response rather than a preventative measure."