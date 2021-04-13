Openreach £100m investment into NI broadband network
Openreach, the digital infrastructure provider, has announced plans to invest more than £100m in Northern Ireland over the next 12 months.
The money will be used to support the maintenance of the copper and fibre broadband network in NI, and improve its ultrafast full-fibre network.
There will also be 100 new apprentice roles created as part of the investment.
Openreach employs more than 1,000 people in Northern Ireland.
The company maintains the network that connects most homes and businesses in the UK to the broadband and telephone network.
It said the funding would also be used to maintain and improve its ultrafast full fibre network.
Greater connectivity
The pandemic has seen more people requiring access to digital services both for education and work.
Openreach said it had been building its full-fibre network over the past 18 months, with more than 65% of properties able to access speeds of up to 1Gbps.
Mairead Meyer, director of Openreach in Northern Ireland, said the investment would see a further 100,000 premises in Northern Ireland gain access to the network, including those in rural areas.
"We believe we can play an important role in helping the region to build back better and stronger," she said.
"We know that full deployment of ultrafast full-fibre broadband by 2025 could boost the NI economy and employment."
Ms Meyer also said the investment would help with "levelling up connectivity" across Northern Ireland, as well as green benefits through "more home working and fewer commuting trips".
The company is planning to recruit the 100 new apprentices this financial year, who will receive 18 months of training before qualifying as engineers.
"We're encouraging anyone, no matter their background or experience, to apply and join us on the journey to build a network that will support the people of Northern Ireland for decades to come," she added.