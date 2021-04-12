Dana receives second payout in Sunday World libel case
Former Eurovision winner Dana Rosemary Scallon has received a second six-figure sum after settling a libel case against a Sunday newspaper.
The Sunday World's publishers also apologised for "false allegations" about the singer which appeared in an online report and on Facebook in 2014.
The allegations were in relation to her brother, John Brown, who was acquitted of child sex abuse charges that year.
The settlement was announced in the Court of Appeal in Dublin on Monday.
The BBC understands that the six-figure sum includes legal costs from the case, which took seven years to resolve.
In a statement issued by her solicitor after the hearing, Ms Scallon said the Sunday World's article and Facebook page "explicitly and falsely stated that I had engaged in a cover-up of child sex abuse".
"Nothing could be further from the truth," the singer added.
Her solicitor said the 2014 report had falsely stated that Ms Scallon had "given evidence at her brother's trial about steps she had taken in relation to him".
"The report was without foundation," the statement added.
"INM PLC's Sunday World has today unreservedly apologised again to Dana and her family for the hurt caused and the damage to her name and reputation."
The latest payout and apology followed a similar libel action in Belfast in 2018, when Ms Scallon accepted a six-figure sum and an apology from the Sunday World over the same allegations.
The article was published on both sides of the Irish border in 2014, but it took years longer to settle her case against the paper's Dublin-based publishers.
"It is unacceptable that it has taken seven years to bring this episode to a close in Dublin, especially given that the publisher admitted in the Northern Ireland High Court, in 2018, that their article was false," Ms Scallon's statement said on Monday.
Her solicitor, Kevin Winters, said it had been a "long battle" for his client.
"We can confirm that the defendants have finally admitted liability and that a second six-figure settlement regarding the same article was paid out by them in damages," he added.
Ms Scallon, better known by her stage name Dana, won the Eurovision Song Contest for Ireland in 1970.
She later entered politics and served five years as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for the Connacht Ulster constituency.
Ms Scallon has also unsuccessfully stood for election as president of Ireland on two occasions.