Covid-19: No further deaths in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There have been no more Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths remaining at 2,129.
Another 97 people have tested positive for coronavirus after tests on 4,290 people.
There are 84 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - eight of them are in intensive care, six of who are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 118,364.
Last updated 12 April at 14:10 BST
Vaccines
Meanwhile 826,412 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 199,500 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is now 1,025,912.
Last updated 12 April
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
On Sunday, the Republic of Ireland recorded two more Covid-19-related deaths, taking the country's total to 4,785.
One of those deaths occurred in March and the other in April.
Another 303 people tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland stands at 240,945.
There are 213 people with Covid-19 in hospitals with 53 in intensive care.
Last updated on 11 April at 16:20 local time
Vaccines
As of 8 April, 735,997 people have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 309,922 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,045,919.
Last updated on 11 April at 16:20 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland