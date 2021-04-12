Stormont's Executive Office to pay for Troubles pension scheme
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
Stormont's Executive Office has formally pledged to pay for a Troubles pension scheme, a court has been told.
The Department of Finance will make the necessary funding available to ensure eligible victims and survivors receive compensation.
The move was expected after agreement was reached earlier this month on this coming year's budget.
The High Court in Belfast had been hearing a case brought by Brian Turley.