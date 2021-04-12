Prince Philip: NI Assembly to pay tribute to Duke of Edinburgh
- Published
The Stormont Assembly will hold a special sitting on Monday afternoon to allow politicians to pay tribute to Prince Philip.
Assembly members will meet at midday and put on record their condolences to the Royal Family, before business is suspended for the rest of the day.
The union flag is flying at half mast from Parliament Buildings until the end of this week.
The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will take place on Saturday.
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, died on Friday, aged 99.
Figures from across Northern Ireland society, including the first and deputy first ministers, have sent condolences to the Queen.
First Minister Arlene Foster said the duke had a "profound and positive impact" on thousands of young people from Northern Ireland.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill offered her condolences to the Royal Family saying that while they may be public figures, "they are also a family that are hurting".
On Friday, Stormont speaker Alex Maskey said he was "very sorry" to learn of the duke's death.
Mr Maskey said arrangements would be made for "the formal expression of condolences at the assembly and Parliament Buildings."
The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.
On Saturday, a 41-gun salute echoed across County Down from Hillsborough Castle, the Queen's official residence in Northern Ireland.
In Scotland, political parties suspended their campaigning on Friday for the Scottish Parliament election following the announcement of Prince Philip's death.
The main political parties in Wales also said they would suspend campaigning for the 6 May Senedd election.
Tributes to the duke are to be paid in the Scottish and Welsh Parliaments on Monday.
The House of Commons, which was supposed to be on its Easter break until Tuesday, is being recalled a day early, with MPs giving their tributes to the duke from 14:30 BST.
A period of national mourning will end after 17 April, when Prince Philip's funeral will take place at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
A national minute's silence will be held to coincide with the start of the funeral at 15:00 BST.