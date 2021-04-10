Belfast riots: Police injured during another night of NI violence
A number of police officers have been left injured following another night of rioting in Belfast.
Police appealed for calm after more attacks on officers, this time in the north of the city.
A burning car was rammed against a police Land Rover and missiles were thrown in the loyalist Tiger's Bay area, with bins also set alight.
Petrol bombs, bottles and masonry were thrown at police in the nationalist New Lodge area.
On Thursday night, police deployed water cannon for the first time in six years after coming under attack again in Belfast.
Reporter Kevin Sharkey at the scene
The worst of Friday night's violence was in the Tiger's Bay area where there was sustained rioting against the police for several hours.
Police were attacked with petrol bombs, stones and other missiles and two officers were seen being helped back to their vehicles after being injured.
In the neighbouring New Lodge area, the police were also attacked, but the rioting in this area was more sporadic.
The police were attacked in New Lodge early in the evening but there was a lengthy lull before the attacks on police lines intensified there at about 23:00 BST.
The police created a buffer zone, several hundred metres in length, to keep the two communities from goading and attacking each other.
But rioters in both communities continued to attack the police lines which were keeping them apart.
There was a big police operation in the two areas throughout the evening and into the night.
During the sustained violence in the Tiger's Bay area, the police brought in dogs to assist their operation against the rioters.