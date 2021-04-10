Prince Philip: Books of condolence opened in NI
- Published
Books of condolence have been opened across Northern Ireland to allow people to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.
Prince Philip died aged 99 on Friday.
All of NI's councils have opened the books or will do so shortly. They can be signed online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Figures from across NI society, including the first and deputy first ministers and the Archbishop of Armagh, have sent condolences to the Queen.
The Northern Ireland Assembly will sit at Stormont on Monday to pay tribute to Prince Philip, before adjourning for the rest of the day.
First Minister Arlene Foster said the duke, who visited Northern Ireland 56 times between 1949 and 2017, had a "profound and positive impact on thousands of our young people who found their purpose, passion and place in the world through participation in the Duke of Edinburgh awards".
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "To all those of a unionist tradition and of British identity - those who value and cherish the Royal family - I wish to acknowledge the sense of loss felt."
The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving royal consort in British history, was at the Queen's side for more than her six decades of reign.
The union flag is being flown at half-mast on many buildings as a mark of respect, including at Hillsborough Castle in County Down, which is the Queen's official residence in Northern Ireland.
It will remain at half-mast until the day after Prince Philip's funeral.
A date for the funeral has not yet been announced.
Floral tributes have been left at the gates of Hillsborough Castle, which Prince Philip visited on his last trip to Northern Ireland in 2017.