Northern Ireland pays tribute to Prince Philip
Tributes have been paid across Northern Ireland to Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, following his death
Politicians and church leaders have sent their condolences to the Royal family.
Arlene Foster, Northern Ireland first minister
"It is with deep sadness I've learned of the death of his royal highness the Duke of Edinburgh. It's a sadness I know will be shared by countless others in Northern Ireland and across the world.
"He had a strong interest in Northern Ireland and I had the privilege of meeting him here on a number of his many visits.
"He had a profound and positive impact on thousands of our young people who found their purpose passion and place in the world through participation in the Duke of Edinburgh awards.
"I offer my deepest sympathies and condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and all members of the Royal Family at this sad time."
Michelle O'Neill, deputy first minister
"I wish to extend my sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and her family on the death of her husband Prince Phillip.
"Over the past two decades there have been significant interventions by the British Royal family to assist in the building of relationships between Britain and Ireland
"It is appropriate that this contribution to the advancement of peace and reconciliation is rightly recognised.
"To all those of a unionist tradition and of British identity - those who value and cherish the Royal family - I wish to acknowledge the sense of loss felt."
Steve Aiken, Ulster Unionist Party leader
"This is an extremely sad day in the life of our nation which will be reflected in Northern Ireland.
"Prince Philip will be fondly remembered as someone who dedicated his life to service and was a constant companion by the side of Her Majesty The Queen.
"He demonstrated his bravery in the Royal Navy during the Second World War when he was mentioned in dispatches and he continued that life of service as consort to the Queen, to whom he was a source of immense strength and support.
"He will also be remembered for his charitable work and in particular for the transformative work of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme which had such a positive impact on so many young people`s lives across the United Kingdom and beyond."
Colum Eastwood, Social Democratic and Labour Party leader
"My sympathies are with Queen Elizabeth and her family today following the death of a loved husband, father and grandfather.
"I also send my sincere condolences to people in communities across Northern Ireland who feel a special connection and affinity with Prince Philip and the royal family.
"Philip and his family were directly affected by the conflict on this island and between these islands.
"I want to acknowledge the role that he played alongside Queen Elizabeth in building relationships and promoting reconciliation, most visibly during their recent visit to Ireland."
Naomi Long, Alliance leader
"My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this very sad time.
"My condolences in particular go to Her Majesty The Queen, who has lost her husband and constant companion and support of more than 70 years. No matter your role or how public your life is, that is a devastating thing to experience.
"It is important we recognise the work HRH Prince Philip carried out, not only in support of Her Majesty the Queen, but also in service to the country and Commonwealth, and vitally with young people in the Duke of Edinburgh's Awards Scheme, which encouraged millions of young people across the globe to focus on self development and public service. That will be his lasting legacy."
Jim Allister, Traditional Unionist Voice leader
"I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. His lifetime of faithful service to the nation was inspirational.
"The thoughts of the people of Northern Ireland will be with Her Majesty the Queen who has lost a companion of 73 years, the longest Royal marriage in history.
"Like millions of others in the UK, across the Commonwealth and indeed the world I will be remembering Her Majesty in prayer."
Most Revd John McDowell, Church of Ireland Primate of All Ireland
'With profound sympathy for Her Majesty the Queen, I wish to express my sincere condolences to her and her whole family on the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.
"Her Majesty's sense of loss must be very great after nearly seventy years of unbroken love and friendship.
'In remembering and reflecting on a life of service, including as an Naval Officer in the Second World War, we recall his exemplary sense of duty to the nation and Commonwealth over seven decades and, most especially, his love, honour and obedience to Her Majesty."
The Right Rev Dr David Bruce, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church
"On behalf of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, and the Royal Family, on the loss of someone who was not only so central to their lives, but a figure who played his part, for over 70 years, in the national life of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.
"Given his service to so many charities and organisations across these islands and farther afield, I am sure that people of all generations, will have been encouraged, helped or inspired by him, not least through his famous award scheme for young people, which bears his name."
Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister)
"My thoughts and prayers are with HRH Queen Elizabeth and her family today, on the occasion of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"Ireland remembers the great success of the State Visit to Ireland in 2011 by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, a historic and important occasion which was a key moment in our bilateral relations.
"The commitment of the Royal Family to Irish-British relations is an important part of the work we do together - and today we pay tribute to Prince Philip's own important contribution."