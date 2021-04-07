Belfast: Police attacked as trouble flares
Police have come under attack and a bus has been hijacked and set on fire in another night of disorder in Belfast.
On Wednesday, police confirmed a bus was set alight at the junction of Lanark Way and the Shankill Road in the west of the city.
The disruption is taking place close to where a number of loyalist protesters had earlier gathered.
Police also confirmed they had received a report of an assault on a press photographer.
It happened on Cupar Way at 18:05 BST.
Police have urged the public to avoid the area and have appealed for anyone with influence in the area to use it "to help restore calm".
Forty-one police officers were injured in disturbances in parts of Northern Ireland over the Easter period.
The photographer assaulted was Kevin Scott from the Belfast Telegraph.
Speaking to BBC News NI, Mr Scott said he was "annoyed and shocked to have been targeted".
"I cover everything as fairly and impartially as possible, working at both sides of the community covering both the positive and the not so positive," he said.
"I won't be deterred from covering stories that are important and noteworthy.
"I appreciate all the messages of support and offers of camera equipment that have been sent my way."
First Minister Arlene Foster described the attack on Mr Scott as "disgraceful", saying she trusted the "bullies" behind the attack would be brought to justice.
"There is no justification for violence. It is wrong and it should stop," tweeted the first minister.