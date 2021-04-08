Covid-19: Two more deaths linked to coronavirus in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There have been two more Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths coming to 2,123.
Another 98 people have tested positive for coronavirus after tests on 1,913 people.
There are 102 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - 12 of them are in intensive care and nine are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 117,919.
Last updated 8 April at 14:30 BST
Vaccines
A total of 790,860 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 167,923 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 958,783.
Last updated 7 April at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
On Wednesday, the Republic of Ireland recorded five more Covid-19-related deaths, taking the country's total to 4,732.
Another 423 people tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland stands at 239,325.
There are 232 people with Covid-19 in hospitals with 56 in intensive care.
Last updated on 7 April at 18:00 local time
Vaccines
As of 4 April, 663,411 people have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 272,676 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 936,087.
Last updated on 7 April at 14:15 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland