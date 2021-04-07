Review into all-island rail network launched
- Published
A review into an all-island rail network has been launched by Northern Ireland's Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and Irish Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.
It will look at improving rail connectivity between major cities and extending accessibility to the north west.
The commitment was previously outlined in the New Decade, New Approach Deal.
Ms Mallon said it will "open up opportunities for our island economy".
The review will also consider the feasibility of higher speed rail and the potential to increase use of the rail network for freight.
The infrastructure minister has previously announced separate studies into half-hourly train services between Londonderry and Belfast and another into the Derry to Coleraine rail line.
An all-island Strategic Rail Review was today launched by Infrastructure Minister @NicholaMallon and ROI Minister for Transport @EamonRyan.— Dept Infrastructure (@deptinfra) April 7, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/UpEkvdfgTc@Translink_NI @nirailways @NITouristBoard @Failte_Ireland @DiscoverIreland @Dept_Transport @DiscoverNI pic.twitter.com/XQKB9qGfGz
"Since coming into office, I have been clear that it is my priority to address regional imbalance, tackle the climate crisis and better connect communities across Ireland," Ms Mallon said.
"This is an ambitious piece of work that will help inform our decision making and investment in our rail network for years to come."
Mr Ryan said he was a "firm believer in the potential of rail in supporting social and economic development and the environmental sustainability of our transport system".
"The review will look at how rail can help better connect cities and regions across the island and will complement the investment we already plan in our commuter rail networks," he added.